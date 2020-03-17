Lisa Ray's Coronavirus Prevention Post Has The Beatles Written All Over It

Lisa Ray is one of the several talented actors of Bollywood. She has starred in several films that include Kasoor, Water, Takkari Donga, and I Can’t Think Straight. Apart from being an actor, she has also been a model, performer, philanthropist, social activist, television and theatre actor. As an author, she has penned Close To The Bone. Recently, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Lisa Ray took to her official social media handle and shared a hilarious photo. Read on to know more about the photo shared by Lisa Ray here:

Lisa Ray’s social distancing in times of Corona

Taking to her social media handle, Lisa Ray shared a photo to spread awareness of Coronavirus prevention. The photo is an edited version of cover art by The Beatles. It is the cover art of one of the most iconic albums titled Abbey Road. But in the edited version, fans can see that the four members of the band are not walking in a line, but they are walking apart. Here is the post:

Lisa Ray has been trying to spread awareness of not only corona but also various other things. She is very active on her social media handles and has been sharing posts to educate people. She frequently re-tweets posts by other activists.

The coronavirus has turned the whole world into a massive cruise-ship: at sea, drifting, suffering from cabin fever and being told to wash one’s hands every other moment, since one sneeze, in such confined quarters, can infect an entire planet. — Pico Iyer (@PicoIyer) March 12, 2020

