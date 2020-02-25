Lisa Ray Spends The Day Doing 'sewa' At A Gurudwara In Singapore; See Pics

Lisa Ray is a well-known Indian-Canadian model, actor and author. She is also a popular philanthropist and social activist who made her acting debut in Bollywood with her role in the Tamil film, Nethaji in the year 1994.

She has also appeared in several Bollywood films including Aftab Shivdasani-starrer Kasoor. In the year 2005, she appeared in the Canadian film Water. The movie was directed by Deepa Mehta and also featured John Abraham. Lisa is a well-known author of the memoir, Close To The Bone, which talks about the struggles of her life as she fought against cancer.

Recently, the actor took to her social media handle to share pictures while doing sewa at a Gurudwara in Singapore. Lisa also wrote a big and heartfelt caption along with the picture. She started by talking about the options one usually considers when they feel that the world around them is crumbling down. She wrote that either one starts watching some random series, binge-eat junk food or decides to help others and make them smile.

She went ahead and shared that one of her friends took her to Silat Road Gurudwara and they did some sewa there. She said that they soaked in the Gurbani and had philosophical discussions over cups of chai. The actor further wrote that a selfless action is one of the traditional practises of Buddhism, Sikhism and Hinduism.

Lisa Ray concluded by saying that one can respect human values and keep them alive each day by committing small acts of sewa and help others. In other news, she was last seen in Four More Shorts Please, which marked her web debut.

Image Courtesy: Lisa Ray Instagram

