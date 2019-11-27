Sukhwinder Singh: List Of The Best Songs By The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Singer

Sukhwinder Singh is an internationally acclaimed singer who has delivered some of the most popular songs. He got his first break with the popular film Karma and known for his energetic and passionate voice. He has also won the National Film Award for the Best Male Playback Singer at the 62nd National Film Awards. Here is a list of some of the best songs sung by the Jai Ho singer:

Best songs of Sukhwinder Singh

Chaiyya Chaiyya

The song is from the 1998 cult film Dil Se written and directed by Mani Ratnam. Chaiyya Chaiyya became one of the most popular songs from the film. It was shot on the top of a train. The music was composed by A.R Rahman and the lyrics were penned down by Gulzar. Sukhwinder Singh’s energetic voice is the highlight of the song. The soundtrack of the movie was a commercial success.

Ramta Jogi

Ramta Jogi is from the 1999 musical-drama film Taal. It is co-written and directed by Subhash Ghai. The film was also premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival. Ramta Jogi was a hit number from the album of the movie. It is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik. The music is composed by A.R Rahman and lyrics are penned down by Anand Bakshi.

Chak De India

Chak De India! is a Hindi sports-drama film directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The song Chak De India is composed by the popular duo Salim-Sulaiman and the lyrics were penned down by Jaideep Sahni. The song is still played on various occasions for representing the country at sports events. Chak De India! won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Jai Ho

Jai Ho is an internationally acclaimed song from the Academy Award-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire. It is composed by A.R Rahman and the lyrics are penned down by Gulzar. It won the Academy Award for The Best Original Song. It is considered to be one of Sukhwinder Singh’s best songs.

