A Little Girl Asks Sonu Sood, 'Papa Is Asking, Will You Send Mumma To Nani House?'

Sonu Sood's initiative of sending migrant workers home is now a nationwide movement. The actor has helped many migrant workers to go back home and has received heaps of praises, blessings and attention from people across industries.

The actor has been actively answering all the queries he is receiving on Twitter, some have also had fun-filled questions and responses to lighten the seriousness of the situation. Be it seeking help to reach a liquor store or be reunited with a lover, Sonu has also been showcasing his witty side with funny responses.

In the latest post, a little girl shared a video and says, "Sonu Uncle... I've heard you are sending people home. So, Papa is asking, will you be able to send Mumma to Nani (grandmother's) house? Let me know" and the girl ends the video with a wink & thumbs up. Replying to this adorable video, Sonu Sood says, "Now this is something very challenging. Will try my best" with a tongue out emoji. [sic]

Very Very Urgent Demand @SonuSood ,So Kindly Notice And Please Fulfill The Same !!!! pic.twitter.com/xtDGfE3Kkx — ChintanDesai (@chintandesai) May 30, 2020

Actor Sonu Sood meets Maha guv to discuss work for migrants

Film actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the work he was doing to help migrants amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Sood had won praises after he chartered buses to ferry stranded migrants to their hometowns in other states.

The governor applauded Sood for his work and assured him support, a Raj Bhavan statement said. Be it Ajay Devgn and many other film stars or cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, the actor has been winning praises.

Netizen wants Sonu Sood's help to go to salon, 'Dabangg' actor has a funny suggestion

Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours. pic.twitter.com/oUMfIQGTeX — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) May 30, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

