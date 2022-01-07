'Little Things' Fame Mithila Palkar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I'm Asymptomatic'

The surge in COVID-19 cases has the entire country fearing for another lockdown as the new variant, Omicron, is taking over several parts of the country. The film fraternity is not spared from the new wave as many celebrities are coming out with their positive diagnosis via social media. Adding to the list is actor Mithila Palkar who took to her Instagram to share her diagnosis days before her birthday.

Mithila Palkar tests COVID positive

Taking to her Instagram on January 7, the Little Things actor announced that she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Her diagnosis came a few days before her 29th birthday which is on January 11. Appearing optimistic about the situation, the actor informed her fans that she has been isolating and enjoying attention from her friends and family. She wrote,

''Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a COVID positive note. Bummer, I know! I'm asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering.'' She also stated that she has been taking precautions with her family and especially her grandparents despite not being able to meet them since she started working.

She added, ''That aside, my family is so far okay. I'm very careful with all of them (especially my grandparent, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I'm hoping they continue to be okay.'' Furthermore, the young actor urged her fans to wear masks by concluding, ''Those who I met over the past 10 days have already been informed. I'm just popping by here to tell you to mask up, stay safe and hang in there!''

Earlier, music composer Vishal Dadlani informed his fans that he has tested positive by writing, ''This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful.''

Image: Instagram/@mipalkarofficial