'Ori Devuda': Makers Drop First Look Motion Poster Of Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar Starrer

Vishwak Sen is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Ori Devuda, which is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film, Oh My Kadavule. The film will also star Mithila Palkar as the lead female, who is well-known for her role in the series, Little Things. The film will mark the actor's debut in the Telugu film industry. The makers of the film released an all-new motion poster and first look for the film on Tuesday, making fans eagerly anticipate the release of the film.

Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar starrer Ori Devuda motion poster and first look out

The motion poster saw Mithila Palkar dressed as a bride in a gorgeous white gown, and Vishwak Sen looked smart in a suit. The short clips contained several fun-filled moments and guaranteed a fun ride. It began with the line, "Marriages are made in heaven" and went on to follow a bright yellow butterfly. The first look of the film is quite similar to the Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh starrer, which was the Tamil version of the film.

Mithila Palkar shared the video on her Instagram account and expressed her feelings about her Telugu debut. She wrote, "Butterflies in my stomach for my First Telugu Movie." She also mentioned that she was 'super excited' as she revealed the motion poster of her upcoming film to her fans and followers on the social media platform. The first look of the film sees Mithila Palkar's character pulling Vishwak Sen's character towards her, with all her might. Sen's character seems to be trying to catch a butterfly, which also appeared in the motion poster of the film.

Have a look at the Ori Devuda motion poster and first look here

The film will have the same director as the original version and will be all about a young couple and the ups and downs of their relationship. It will focus on how they get through the tough parts of life and emerge victoriously together. Ashwanth Marimuthu will helm the project and will direct Sen and Palkar on the sets of Ori Devuda. Although the details about the supporting cast of the film have not been revealed yet, fans are eager to know who will be taking on the role that Vijay Sethupathi played in the original film. The film will be produced by Pearl V Potluri, Prasad Potluri, and Dil Raju, this will be under the banners of PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners respectively.

Image: Instagram/@vishwaksens, @mithilapalkar