The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lockdown Diaries: Anushka Sharma Bakes Cake For Father's B'day; Katrina Kaif Sweeps Floor

Bollywood News

Bollywood celebrities have been putting in efforts to keep themselves occupied amid 21-day lockdown. Check out what Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma did on Day 1.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka

Bollywood celebrities have been putting in efforts to keep themselves occupied amid 21-day lockdown. From home workouts to cleaning the house, they are doing everything staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share the process of baking a cake. What was the special occasion? Well, it was her father's 59th birthday and she decided to bake the cake herself because ordering from somewhere would be a 'bewakoof level idea', she wrote. In one of the stories, where she's seen pouring the icing, Anushka wrote, "That’s the sound of support, appreciation, and hunger from my bestie/husband."

Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of coronavirus; Rishi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note

Anushka also shared that her cake did not rise properly because she decided to use baking soda and not baking powder.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif took it upon herself to clean the house as all the house-help across the country are on leave due to COVID-19 outbreak and the following 21-Day country lockdown. She shared a video of sweeping her house with a broom, and later also pretended to play cricket with the broom.

Katrina's sister Isabelle was doing all the commentary in the background and even pointed out the spots she missed while cleaning.

Check Posts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Sharma FC 🕊 (@anushkafcs) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Prasar
MAHABHARATA, RAMAYANA TO COMEBACK?
ICMR
ICMR ANSWERS FAQS ON COVID-19
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
Prince Charles
PRINCE CHARLES TESTS POSITIVE
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
Floyd Cardoz
CELEBS EXPRESS GRIEF