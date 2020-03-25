Lockdown Diaries: Anushka Sharma Bakes Cake For Father's B'day; Katrina Kaif Sweeps Floor

Bollywood celebrities have been putting in efforts to keep themselves occupied amid 21-day lockdown. From home workouts to cleaning the house, they are doing everything staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share the process of baking a cake. What was the special occasion? Well, it was her father's 59th birthday and she decided to bake the cake herself because ordering from somewhere would be a 'bewakoof level idea', she wrote. In one of the stories, where she's seen pouring the icing, Anushka wrote, "That’s the sound of support, appreciation, and hunger from my bestie/husband."

Anushka also shared that her cake did not rise properly because she decided to use baking soda and not baking powder.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif took it upon herself to clean the house as all the house-help across the country are on leave due to COVID-19 outbreak and the following 21-Day country lockdown. She shared a video of sweeping her house with a broom, and later also pretended to play cricket with the broom.

Katrina's sister Isabelle was doing all the commentary in the background and even pointed out the spots she missed while cleaning.

