Lockdown Diaries: Esha Gupta Dresses Up For A Video Call; Netizens Love The Look

Esha Gupta, on Thursday, shared her lockdown story with her fans. Gupta who has been active on social media and sharing information about the health crisis posted a beautiful picture wearing a black dress and said that she 'dressed up' for a video call.

With the entire country on lockdown, Esha Gupta wrote, "Got ready to video call the bf... (now cleaning utensils). She further shared a picture of 'Black Bean Noodles' she cooked on her Insta story.

Esha Gupta was among the first ones to tweet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second address to the nation where he announced 21-Day lockdown. She wrote, "We stand by our @PMOIndia shri @narendramodi ji, our today’s action affects each and every citizen, let’s stay inside. Stay positive and motivated, and try and support everyone around you. Jai Hind #StayHomeIndia #21daysoflockdown #SocialDistancing" [sic]

ALSO READ | Esha Gupta dons a new look, stuns fans in a complete traditional avatar

DO NOT HOARD FOOD. #jantacurfew is not a punishment, but a safety measure taken by our @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, for our safety. Remember, food n medical stores will always be open. Let’s show the world power empathy and love of India♥️🌍 jai Hind🇮🇳 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) March 22, 2020

READ | PM Modi lauds FM Nirmala Sitharaman's relief plan for the poor amid COVID-19 lockdown

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was reportedly zeroed down for the female lead in 'Hera Pheri 3'. However, according to reports, the movie has been shelved. The cancellation of 'Hera Pheri 3' was revealed by Akshay Kumar during an interview last year. However, he did mention that another film was in the works that would also be in the comedy genre.

According to other reports, Esha will soon be seen in Ameesha Patel’s 'Desi Magic'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.