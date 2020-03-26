The Debate
Lockdown Diaries: Esha Gupta Dresses Up For A Video Call; Netizens Love The Look

Bollywood News

Esha Gupta, on Thursday, shared her lockdown story with her fans. She donned a black outfit and dressed up for a video call with 'bf'. Read details —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta, on Thursday, shared her lockdown story with her fans. Gupta who has been active on social media and sharing information about the health crisis posted a beautiful picture wearing a black dress and said that she 'dressed up' for a video call.

With the entire country on lockdown, Esha Gupta wrote, "Got ready to video call the bf... (now cleaning utensils). She further shared a picture of 'Black Bean Noodles' she cooked on her Insta story.

Esha Gupta was among the first ones to tweet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second address to the nation where he announced 21-Day lockdown. She wrote, "We stand by our @PMOIndia shri @narendramodi ji, our today’s action affects each and every citizen, let’s stay inside. Stay positive and motivated, and try and support everyone around you. Jai Hind #StayHomeIndia #21daysoflockdown #SocialDistancing" [sic]

Got ready to video call the bf.. (now cleaning utensils)

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was reportedly zeroed down for the female lead in 'Hera Pheri 3'. However, according to reports, the movie has been shelved. The cancellation of 'Hera Pheri 3' was revealed by Akshay Kumar during an interview last year. However, he did mention that another film was in the works that would also be in the comedy genre. 

According to other reports,  Esha will soon be seen in Ameesha Patel’s 'Desi Magic'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.. 📷 @alyrazabeig (miss you bubba)

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
