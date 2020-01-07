Esha Gupta Dons A New Look, Stuns Fans In A Complete Traditional Avatar

Esha Gupta is known for her social media presence, where she often flaunts her glamorous and stunning outfits. While Esha's four million Instagram followers are used to seeing her in more western and stylized clothes, the actor and model recently decided to post a different look online. In her latest Instagram post, Esha Gupta opts for a complete traditional look.

Esha Gupta's latest Instagram picture features her wearing a traditional Indian outfit. In the mesmerising picture, Esha is wearing a stunning velvet lehenga that has been embroidered with a beautiful shimmering floral design.

Furthermore, Esha donned a sheer dupatta that added to the overall gorgeous look. Fans of the actor flooded the comments section of the post with praises for her desi look . Below is the post where Esha Gupta shared a picture of herself in traditional Indian wear.

This was not the first time that the actress opted for a traditional wear and posted pictures of the same on her social media. Just a few days ago, Esha posted a stunning picture where she was dressed in a plain white sari. The sari was paired alongside a full-sleeved white blouse that sported a colourful floral design and that had beautiful frills at the wrists.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was reportedly zeroed down for the female lead in Hera Pheri 3. However, according to reports the movie has been shelved. The cancellation of Hera Pheri 3 was revealed by Akshay Kumar during an interview last year. However, he did mention that another film was in the works that would also be in the comedy genre.

