Lockdown: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Step Out In Masks & Gloves To Buy Groceries

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced and ordered to keep shops dealing in essential commodities open day and night. These shops, however, should adhere to the norms of social distancing, sanitisation, and cleanliness, read the statement by the CM.

Civil society organization in Mumbai sponsors 1,30,000 meals per day during lockdown

Bollywood actors and couple Farhan Akhtar and his singer girlfriend Shibani Dandekar stepped out to buy groceries on Sunday. The couple was spotted in Mumbai buying essentials when they were clicked by the paparazzi amid lockdown.

Wearing protection gear — mask and gloves, Farhan and Shibani were seen carrying packets of essentials in their hands including kitchen rolls, eggs, snacks, etc. They also stopped by to meet Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar to hand over some supplies.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune will fall under the "red zone" as they have reported 91 per cent of the total 1652 positive cases in Maharashtra so far, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extended the lockdown period in the state till April 30. Tope also said that the lockdown could be extended even beyond April 30 if people fail to follow the social distancing norms.

Maharashtra has become a third state after Odisha and Punjab to extend the lockdown period till April 30. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after attending the meeting with the PM Modi.

A request to the people of India- please do not indulge in panic buying. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ZG1ho45hQG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2020

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus.

The government also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.

