Civil Society Organization In Mumbai Sponsors 1,30,000 Meals Per Day During Lockdown

Coronavirus affected migrant labour, daily wage workers and the homeless in Mumbai. Everyone is clear of the need to feed them. Even for someone who is not a migrant, without work, wages and savings- how is he going to feed his family? For a club that has sponsored the largest centralised kitchen of Mumbai in Mahul Chembur in partnership with Annamrita Iskcon with a capacity of nearly 2,00,000 meals per day, this calamity was the clarion call to action. The kitchen project was supported by an international global grant for providing mid-day meals. However, with schools shutting down and capacity unutilised, our vision was in front of us.

Read: Govt Invites Proposals To Study Effects Of Yoga, Meditation In Fighting COVID-19 And Similar Viruses

'Rs. 2 crore was raised in 7 days'

The wealth of every donor in the world had been decimated by the Coronavirus effects. One would presume donors would shy away in the scenario and nobody would blame them. However, Rotary Club of Queen's Necklace members, their friends, associates and families are made differently. Rs.2 crore was raised in 7 days. A Club with 179 members, amongst the highest PHS members in the district, raising funds and resources is part of our genes. Based on past performance during calamities year on year, we connected with Chhoti Si Aasha and NESH52, two NGOs with a 100 plus member core group. In calamities, they connect with grassroot NGOs in multiple areas and their bylanes and arterial roads. With the support of local social workers, local corporators and police you have a team of over 200 to 300 people in a pyramid.

Read: COVID-19: India Sees 909 New Cases & 34 Deaths In 24 Hrs; Centre Says '20% Cases Critical'

Delivery entails going to the donee and not calling the donee to you as the situation so demands. Support of Piramal Foundation, Reliance Foods, TajSats and Amit Chandra Foundation gave us the strength to venture into a scale where no club has ever ventured before. Armed with a distribution network who are reaching the poorest of poor a humble beginning of 1000 meals per day has reached 73,000 meals have reached a lakh a day. Kitchen capacity of FoodLink and Popular Caterers were roped in. Taj flight kitchen displayed its compassion by sponsoring 20,000 meals a day. Our club's service team is called the: "Miracles in Action" team- coordination entailing 12 hour days, over 300 calls a day and maybe 3000 WhatsApp messages between all team members a day. Action is a mild word. With a prayer on the lip and heart of every team member, Team Miracles has just one goal and vision: "Feed all in Need".

-Pres Sonal Jhaveri and PP Rtn. Sanjiv Mehta

Read: BJP Leaders In Tamil Nadu Feeding Needy Through Modi Kitchens Initiative

Read: 10 Foreigners Punished For Violating Covid Lockdown In Rishikesh; Write 'sorry' 500 Times