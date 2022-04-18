'London Files': Release Date, Time, Case, Streaming Details And More About Upcoming Show

Actor Arjun Rampal is all set to make his return to the OTT space after almost a year. The actor will be next seen in London Files in which he will be essaying the role of Om Singh, a homicide detective. Coming to the plot, in a politically divided London, Rampal's character takes on the case of a missing girl, after which the story will likely gain momentum. Here is all you need to know about the web series' release date, time and more:

London Files: Release date

Recently, the streaming platform Voot Select revealed the release date of the show. The Arjun Rampal starrer is scheduled to release on April 21, 2022 at Voot Select. Its first trailer was revealed on April 3, 2022.

London Files: Cast and makers

The series will witness the reunion of Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli. Packed with edge-of-the-seat drama and suspense, London Files also stars Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, and Eva Jane Willis, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, in key roles. Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures, the six-episode series will premiere on April 21 on Voot Select.

London Files: Trailer

The trailer for Voot Select's forthcoming web series London Files was unveiled by Arjun Rampal. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Are you readyyyyy….. Cause, This investigation is about to take a dark turn. Brace yourself as Detective Om Singh dives into a tunnel of secrets." Captions depicted on the screen during the trailer describes the series as a narrative of lies, secrets, and redemption while a montage depicts. Arjun Rampal promises a thrilling story as a homicide detective. Watch here:

London Files: Synopsis

Detective Om Singh is given the task to find the missing daughter of the media mogul Amar Roy, as he goes on he finds a ring-type mark everywhere, in which a snake swallowing his tail has shown. As Singh continues his quest, has to uncover the secrets, mysteries, and lies that run abyss in London, and with it, Singh has to fight with his past that comes in between solving the case. Things veered when Singh sees Roy as one of the suspects.

