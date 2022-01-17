'Looop Lapeta': Taapsee-Tahir Raj Starrer's Romantic Track 'Beqaraar' Released; Watch

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen embroiled in an adventurous ride in their upcoming action thriller film Looop Lapeta. Makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing audiences curiosity with the film's trailer, posters ahead of its release, and have now dropped a new single Beqaraar. The mellow track shows glimpses of the duo's love story, as well as their intimate moments.

The track has been crooned by Ronkini Gupta & Raghav Kaushik, while Santanu Ghatak has penned the lyrics. Helmed by director Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta comes as the Hindi-language remake of German filmmaker Tom Tykwer's 1998 classic movie Run Lola Run. The film will come out on the OTT platform Netflix on February 4, 2022.

Looop Lapeta's first track Beqaraar released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 17, Tahir dropped the track's clip and wrote, "Love these lyrics ! ‘Meheki raato mein, aag baaki hai aur khwaab anek’ #Beqaraar Out now!".

The track comes shortly after makers unveiled the intriguing trailer showcasing Savi and Satya's passionate love tale. The trailer commences with the couple's intimate scenes as they vow to be together for life. The drama unfolds when Satya is given 50 lakhs to be delivered, however, he loses the entire sum in a cricket bet. He then turns to his girlfriend to save him, and Taapsee's attempts at being his saviour unfold a series of tumultuous events.

While sharing the trailer, the official Twitter handle of Netflix India wrote, “50 lakh, 50 minutes. Kya waqt se race jeet paenge? Ya haar jaenge sab kuch? #LooopLapeta, a Sony Pictures Films India Feature, and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, starring @taapsee @TahirRajBhasin directed by #AakashBhatia, arrives on 4th Feb, only on Netflix.”

50 lakh, 50 minute. Kya waqt se race jeet paenge? Ya haar jaenge sab kuch? #LooopLapeta, a Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, starring @taapsee @TahirRajBhasin directed by #AakashBhatia, arrives on 4th Feb, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/BDYvEwyZsf — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 13, 2022

The film's recently revealed posters saw Taapsee and Tahir Raj Bhasin in an hourglass, as she tries to save the latter in their race against time. Along with it, she wrote," Hey jholer @tahirrajbhasin tu yeh shortcuts ke lapete mein phasna kab band karega!. Can Savi save him this time? You will know soon."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAHIRRAJBHASIN)