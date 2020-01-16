Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan As Veer & Zoe Promise A Whirlwind Romance

Sharing the first look of her much-anticipated, Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan took social media by extreme surprise. Introducing themselves as Veer and Zoe, at a glimpse, the poster looks absolutely charming. Holding on to each other tight, the duo looks completely lost in love. Further enticing the audiences, the actors revealed that the trailer of the romantic drama is due to release tomorrow.

Promising a whirlwind romance, the film is a sequel to 2010's Love Aaj Kal that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

READ: 'Love Aaj Kal 2' Or 'Aaj Kal'? Sara Ali Khan-Kartik's Film's Titled To Be Revealed Soon

Love Aaj Kal first look:

Imitiaz Ali’s upcoming film is a romantic drama film which is the sequel of Love Aaj Kal. The plot of the movie is yet unknown and fans are curious to find out more about the movie. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.