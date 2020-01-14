'Love Aaj Kal 2' Or 'Aaj Kal'? Sara Ali Khan-Kartik's Film's Titled To Be Revealed Soon

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie which was rumoured to be title as Aaj Kal. But nothing about the title name is confirmed by the official sources yet. However, it seems that fans are soon going to get some clarity about the movie title.

The movie is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 14, 2020. Director Imtiaz Ali reportedly doesn’t give out anything before the film goes into the promotional zone.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Dinesh Vijan, the producer of the movie revealed when the fans will come to know the title of the movie.

He said that in two days, everyone will know what the title is and ultimately will find out about the movie also. He also announced that the trailer of the movie will also be out in this week.

When asked why the makers of the film did not start the marketing soon, Dinesh replied saying the intent nowadays is to do a four-week promotional campaign. He further added that they will promote the movie only for a month.

Dinesh Vijan further added that Maddock is built by writers and directors. He started his career with Sriram Raghavan, Homi Adajania and Imtiaz Ali and all of them have been instrumental in his journey. In this movie, he is working with all of them.

Love Aaj Kal came 11 years ago and now it is getting a sequel. Dinesh Vijan among others are excited about it.

He further mentioned that that idea is only to focus on content because that is what has worked for them. The producer also said that they have the support and loyalty of some very talented writers like Gaurav Shukla and Bhavesh Mandalia who have written movies like Angrezi Medium. Niren Bhatt who has written Bala is also writing one story for them. He is proud that they have enough writer-loyalty.

About the sequel of Love Aaj Kal

Imitiaz Ali’s upcoming film is a romantic drama film which is the sequel of Love Aaj Kal. The plot of the movie is yet unknown and fans are curious to find out more about the movie. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles.

