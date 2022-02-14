After entertaining audiences with numerous hit films and web series like Class of '83, Aashram, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to return on the OTT platform in a never-seen-before avatar in Love Hostel. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, and Bobby will be seen as Dagar.

Earlier, in the first look poster, Bobby could be seen in a heavily-bearded salt-and-pepper look. The actor donned a jacket, carried a sling bag and a knife as he walked away from a jeep. Recently, in an exclusive Bobby Deol interview with Republic Media Network, he opened up about getting ready for his character, Dagar. The Gupt star revealed that it would take two to three hours for him to get into his character's look.

Bobby Deol opens up on getting ready for his character in Love Hostel

In an interview with Republic Media Network, Bobby Deol said, "Initially, sitting and getting ready for the shoot, I had to wear prosthetics, colour my hair, it used to take three hours everyday. Slowly it became two hours."

Further talking about the film's director, Shankar Raman, he shared, "It has been a pleasure to work with filmmaker Shankar Raman. His vision and his world of cinema is so different from others. It is going to look very different from the roles I have done earlier."

The Apne star also shared his experience of working with Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. "They are such lovely souls, down-to-earth actors. They are so dedicated to the art. It was very nature to perform with them."

Helmed by National award-winning cinematographer Shankar Raman, the plot of the film traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairy-tale ending. The survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed. The film will premiere on Zee5 on February 25.