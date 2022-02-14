Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Love Hostel, which will also star Bobby Deol in a pivotal role. The film is all about honour killings and Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey's trying to protect their lives and their relationship. The trailer of the film promises a thrilling ride and the film will soon release on Zee5 on February 25, 2022.

Love Hostel trailer out

Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey are a newly married couple, who is on the run as Sanya's family does not approve of their relationship. The couple seeks refuge in a hostel, which is meant to be their safe house. However, their lives turn upside down when Bobby Deol, who plays an assassin is hired to bring Sanya back home. He enters the duo's hostel and goes on a murdering spree, after which Sanya and Vikrant must run for their lives. The trailer includes several moments in which viewers witness the couple's chemistry and love, and also sees the darker side of things.

Watch the Love Hostel trailer here

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Bobby Deol had mentioned that the role he will be playing in the upcoming film was 'unique' and required a lot of preparation. He said, "The character is unique as I have never done anything like this before. Also, a lot of prep went into playing my character. A lot of workshops were done, I had to get the tonality of Haryanvi, the way they speak, which is specific to that area. That was a challenging bit."

Image: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_