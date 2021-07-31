Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra Wrap Up 'Love Hostel' Shooting; Cast Shares Photo From Sets

The entire cast and crew of the upcoming film Love Hostel starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, and Bobby Deol wrapped up the shooting schedule. Sanya took to Instagram and shared a picture where she can be seen posing with the team while expressing her excitement of presenting an amazing story.

Team Love Hostel wrap up shooting

The forthcoming film is set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India and traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairy-tale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money, and principles with mayhem and bloodshed. The film is helmed by National award-winning cinematographer, Shanker Raman, who previously directed the acclaimed film Gurgaon.



Vikrant also shared a similar picture with Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol, and director Shanker Raman and wrote, "What a beautiful journey it has been so far, can't wait to unfold what lies ahead. It's a wrap! #LoveHostel @sanyamalhotra_ @iambobbydeol @shanksthekid @gaurikhan @mundramanish @_gauravverma @redchilliesent @drishyamfilms (sic)." The crime thriller was announced last year in October.



“I have always been interested in questions of the heart and the mind. And I would say no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. Love Hostel as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems,” the director had said in a statement. Love Hostel is the first time Sanya, Vikrant, and Bobby have shared screen space. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Love Hostel, while Sanya was last seen in Netflix’s coming-of-age drama Pagglait, Vikrant’s latest screen outing was Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba. Bobby Deol was last seen in the MX Player series Aashram (2020).



IMAGE: SANYAMALHOTRA/Instagram

