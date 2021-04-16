'Ludo' Actress Pearle Maaney Announces Baby Daughter's Name With Its Beautiful Meaning

Actors Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind become parents to their first child, a baby girl, in March. Almost a month later, Pearle took to her Instagram handle to introduce her baby girl and also revealed her name.

The couple named her — Nila Srinish. Pearle wrote, "Introducing our baby girl Nila Srinish. It's been 28 days since she arrived and she has only made our lives happier and more beautiful. Mommy and Daddy loves her so much. Looking forward to a lifetime of adventure together. For fun...Mention your favourite song that has the word 'Nila' in it... mine is.. Well, swipe right to listen to it."

"When we held our arms for the first time... We felt like we were holding a piece of the moon... So precious... Such a dream come true, so pure and it felt divine. Hence we wanted to name her after the moon," Pearle wrote as she shared her favourite song with the word 'Nila' in it.

Maaney, who featured in last year's acclaimed "Ludo", took to Instagram to share a picture with the newborn. "It's a baby girl. We wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy," Maaney, 31, wrote.

The actor tied the knot with "Pranayam" star Aravind in 2019 after the duo met as participants on the first season of Malayalam "Bigg Boss" in 2018. "Everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it's okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings," she added.

Aravind, 35, took to Instagram and shared an animated artwork of the family, and captioned it: "It's an angel." Apart from featuring in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, Maaney is also known for hosting TV shows.

(With PTI inputs)