Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid's Marriage: Take A Look At Couple's Lavish Wedding Venue In Agra

Ever since director Luv Ranjan’s wedding news started surfacing on social media, fans were excited to catch a glimpse of the start-studded lavish affair. The director who is currently shooting for his next untitled with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Delhi has taken a short break from work and will resume the shooting post his marriage. After the nuptials took place on February 20, the pictures of the wedding venue have been surfacing on social media.

For the unversed, several stars like Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Pritam, Dinesh Vijan, and more were spotted at Kalina airport on Saturday as they were heading for the wedding. Luv Ranjan had made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. The film had broken numerous records and was one of the biggest hits of the year 2011.

Take a look inside Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid's wedding venue

According to various media reports, the director has exchanged wedding vows with Alisha Vaid in Agra. A Twitter user shared pictures of the decked-up venue on the micro-blogging site where fans expressed their curiosity to spot the stars. The pictures showed beautifully decorated mandap colourful cloths and the other stage set up with a yellow heme. The vibrant decoration theme along with the entire setting gave a delightful treat to fans.

Director and producer Luv Ranjan has kept his private life extremely under wraps. This also includes his relationship with Alisha Vaid. Several reports suggest the couple are college mates and their common interest in arts brought them closer. The filmmaker rose to fame with 2011's release film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, starring Kartik Aaryan. Soon after, he directed and produced several films like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De, Malang, Chhalaang. His next project stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The filmmaker will be wrapping up his forthcoming projects post his wedding.

IMAGE: Instagram/tutejajoginder/Twitter/@ShraddhaSShruti