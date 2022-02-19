A day after Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding in Mumbai, filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Alisha Vaid in Agra tomorrow, February 20. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple have already started. For the same, his celebrity friends- Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and others were spotted arriving in the city for Luv's wedding.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama maker Luv Ranjan and his longtime girlfriend, Alisha Vaid are getting married tomorrow. The destination wedding is taking place in Agra and guests have already started arriving to flock to the city. Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Pritam, Dinesh Vijan, Kartik Aaryan and others have already arrived at Luv Ranjan's wedding.

In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sporting an all-white look at the airport. He was clad in a white hoodie with matchin jeans and shoes. Ranbir, who shares a great bond with Luv, will be featuring his rom-com film, which also stars Shraddha. Arjun Kapoor, who recently wrapped Kuttey that is co-produced by Luv, was also sported a casual black sweatshirt with pants and sneakers. Both the actors waved to the paparazzi and stood at a distance from them.

Apart from this, Pritam, Dinesh Vijan, and Shraddha Kapoor were seen arriving at the same private airport to leave the town. Kartik Aaryan also shared an IG story and informed his fans that he has already arrived in Agra.

Director and producer Luv Ranjan has kept his private life extremely under wraps. This also includes his relationship with Alisha Vaid. Several reports suggest the couple are college mates and their common interest in arts brought them closer.

The filmmaker rose to fame with 2011's release film starring Kartik Aaryan, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Soon after, he directed and produced several films like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De, Malang, Chhalaang. His next project stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The filmmaker will be wrapping up his forthcoming projects post his wedding.