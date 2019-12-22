Maa Anand Sheela Sends Legal Notice To Priyanka Chopra, Says Alia Bhatt Has The 'spunk'

Maa Anand Sheela, Indian-born American–Swiss convicted criminal and former spokeswoman of the Rajneesh movement, in an interview, said that she has sent a legal notice to Priyanka Chopra after she revealed her plans of developing a show based on her. Maa Anand Sheela, who was also a personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981 through 1985, said, "I told her I do not give her permission to do [the] film because I have not chosen her... In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal." She further revealed that she has not heard from Priyanka Chopra. "Not even a courtesy letter that they received my notice."

Netflix announces documentary of Rajneesh's confidante Ma Anand Sheela

On being asked who she prefers playing her in a biopic, Maa Anand Sheela told Hindustan Times that it was Alia Bhatt. She said, "I saw bits of a film that my sister was watching, and I thought, I looked like Alia Bhatt when I was young. I asked my sister, ‘Did I look like her when I was young? Do you remember’? And she said, ‘Yes, you do’. I feel she has the spunk in her that I had. Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine."

PRIYANKA'S ANNOUNCEMENT

Priyanka who first revealed the plans about the show she was developing on Maa Anand Sheela on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' said, "I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson. He is an iconic American director. We are developing it (from the perspective of) Sheela who is this guru who originated from India. She was his right-hand woman and she was devious. She created a whole cult in America. He was called Osho. I don’t know if you’ve heard of him. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce."

Priyanka Chopra confirms her next Hollywood film based on Ma Anand Sheela

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.