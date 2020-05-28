Maanvi Gagroo Slams Delhi-based Brand For Fat-shaming & Using Picture Without Permission

'Four More Shots Please' actor Maanvi Gagroo on Thursday blasted a Delhi-based fashion brand for using her picture without permission to promote their products. The actor further slammed them for fat-shaming as the 'distasteful' tagline they used was 'styles to hide your curves'.

Maanvi took to her Twitter handle and clarified that she stands against the distasteful advertisement as she did not give any permission to use the picture. Moreover, Gagroo also stressed that they do not have permission to 'fat shame anyone'. Maanvi on her Instagram story also wrote, "You need to take down this shameful ad right away".

The brand 'House of Fett' shared Maanvi's Instagram story and penned an apology. They wrote, "We are a growing brand, we may have made a few mistakes, it was never our intention to hurt the principles that you stand for Maanvi. We respect and appreciate the principles that you stand for and hope that this heartfelt apology strikes the right chords between us. Hope in these testing times, you stand with homegrown brands and accept our apology and go #vocalforlocal" [sic]

I didn't wear this dress to 'hide my curves'. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don't have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to. pic.twitter.com/GwY1TkOjCQ — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) May 28, 2020

Maanvi Gagroo recently featured in Amazon Original series “Four More Shots Please!”. She said that the show has been a life-altering experience and was glad to take it a notch above with season two.

Maanvi said the show will continue the unabashed and unapologetic celebration of female friendship. “There haven’t been many stories about female bonding and friendship. There have been films where you have two female characters coming close to each other because of a shared experience. But this show celebrates that bond, that friendship. Today, there are so many women who don’t want to confine to social norms. They want to make their own path and might falter doing that, but they will own up those mistakes. ‘Four More Shots’ is an ode to these women,” the actor, who essays the role of Siddhi, told PTI.

