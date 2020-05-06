'Four More Shots Please' Star Maanvi Gagroo Condemns Horrifying 'Bois Locker Room' Chat

On May 3, an Instagram chat group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ was revealed in which alleged teenage boys had engaged in disgusting and horrific objectification of women, including sharing of pictures and discussion of rape. The shocking finding angered the nation. Following the incident, Maanvi Gagroo wrote an open letter against the horrifying 'Bois Locker Room' chats.

Maanvi Gagroo writes open letter against 'Bois Locker Room'

Maanvi Gagroo, who was recently seen in a web series Four More Shots Please, wrote an open letter on a media portal through which she addressed the issue about the the 'Bois Locker Room'. The actor started the letter quoting Michelle Obama, “The measure of any society is how it treats its women and girls. – by Michelle Obama.”

Then she asked the bold question of how we, as a society, managed to get to this point. She questioned whether it is due to the systemic normalisation of violence against women or is it because of the casual rape jokes.

The actor further went on to blame the deeply rooted internalised idea of 'giving the daughter away in marriage'. Manvi firmly stated that misogyny begins at home and it seeps through words and actions and gender-based morality that exists in our society. Maanvi Gagroo further talked about how everything cannot be blamed on bad parenting.

She wrote that young minds get shaped by what they see and hear in society from people around them. Therefore, how we behave and perceive as normal in our society must be looked at. The actor said that this is not the first time such a room has been created and felt that it might not even be the last one. Maanvi said that every time a society asks a rape victim what was she wearing or why was she outside so late, society is potentially promoting rape culture.

Further, the actor asked in her letter why women are always judged and there are no parameters for men in our society. Maanvi asked why a woman's virginity a subject of discussion while a man's virginity is not. She further asked why a woman's character is linked to her clothes and what she decides to do with them. Maanvi added that we live in a society that accepts assertions of patriarchy in more ways than we care to realise. She stated that male privilege is real and male entitlement is a real threat. She concluded the letter by stating that we need to bring up our children better and punish toxicity and reward empathy. In the end, Maanvi wrote that 'boys will be boys' cannot be used as an excuse for toxic behaviour.

