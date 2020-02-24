'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Maanvi Gagroo Talks About Working With Ayushmann

Maanvi Gagroo, who managed to stun the audiences with her portrayal as a bride-to-be Goggle Tripathi in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in a recent interview with an online portal, talked about her off-screen rapport with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The interview published on an online portal also had Gagroo talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, among other things. Here is all you need to know.

Maanvi Gagroo shares her experience of working with Ayushmann and Jitendra

Maanvi Gagroo, who was last seen in Abhishekh Pathak's Ujda Chaman, revealed that she is in awe of Jitendra, aka Jeethu Bhai. She believes that Jeethu is a blessed actor and moulds himself into any character with ease. The actor has previously worked with Jitendra Kumar in mini-series TVF Pitchers. She further revealed that it was great reuniting with Kumar for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

On the other hand, Maanvi Gagroo shared the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. She revealed it was exhilarating to work with the Article 15 actor. She added it was a learning experience to work with Ayushmann Khurrana. She further lauded Ayushmann Khurrana's audacity to take up the role of a gay man in a film.

Further in the interview, she also talked about the film, among other things. She revealed that she was very happy that filmmakers like Hitesh Kewalya are mustering the courage to talk about sexuality and love within same-sex in changing times.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in the lead, narrates the tale of a gay couple, who face the stereotypes of the society to stay together and in love. The Hitesh Kewalaya released on February 21, 2020, has managed to hit the right chord with its engaging tale. The recently released film has reportedly earned about Rs. 19 crores in the domestic circuit.

