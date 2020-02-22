'Mr India', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Bhoot: Part One' & Other Top News Of The Week

The B-Town is always brewing with exciting news for its fans. Every week there is a new film and fans of bollywood movies always flood the theatres to watch their favourite actor on the big screen. When a film is announced, no one is more excited than actors and their fans, and especially when it is a remake of an old film. Several things like such happened over the week, and here are the highlights of this week's Bollywood news.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of the week

A remake of Mr India

Ali Abbas Zafar announced that there will be a remake of Shekhar Kapur’s Mr. India, and it is taking the internet by storm. For this news, the director has been receiving backlash from several netizens. Sonam Kapoor also took to her social media to express her discontent, as neither Shekhar Kapur nor Anil Kapoor was informed about this remake.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan at Box-Office

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was released on February 21, 2020. It opened with a whopping success of Rs 9.55 crores. It has become the third-highest openers of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. This social romantic comedy is locking horns with Vicky Kaushal's horror thriller Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship garners mix reviews

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship opens to mixed reviews from critics as well as fans. It features Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. According to the reports, the horror thriller opened with Rs 5 crores at the box-office.

Gully Boy earns 13 awards

Gully Boy was recently making the headlines as it garnered a tally of 13 awards at an award function. It received an award for the best film, best director, best actor, best music album, best cinematography, best production design, and others. It featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

'Teri Mitti' songwriter boycotts award functions

Recently, the songwriter of Teri Mitti, a song from the 2019 action-war Kesari was nominated at an award function but failed to garner the award. Twitterati was quite upset over the fact that Teri Mitti lost an award to Apna Time Aayega. The songwriter also expressed his disagreement on social media, and in a post, he announced that he will not attend any award functions from now on.

