'Made In Heaven' Actor Arjun Mathur Goes Vegetarian Because Of Climate Change

Arjun Mathur featured in the Amazon Prime series Made In Heaven which released in 2019. The show was highly appreciated by the audience. Made in Heaven also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Kalki Koechlin alongside Arjun Mathur in the pivotal roles. The actor Arjun Mathur is currently in the headlines as he has turned vegetarian for a genuine reason.

This is what Arjun Mathur believes

Arjun Mathur spoke to a news agency about this. Mathur believes that nothing in the world is more important than being conscious of the environment. The actor emphasized on the issue of climate change, saying that while it a natural force, it is being accelerated to unexpected levels.

Speaking of the small changes that he has made in his day to day lifestyle, Arjun Mathur added that he likes to implement small changes like composting the garbage and even separating the wet garbage from the dry garbage.

The Made In Heaven expressed his liking for taking walks wherever he can. Considering the serious environmental issues the actor has also turned to a vegetarian. Arjun Mathur further said that he has been a vegetarian for the past five months. Arjun Mathur believes that having non-vegetarian food has added to the destruction of the planet. Arjun Mathur felt that the people can do their bit by easily adapting to a vegetarian diet.

On the work front, Arjun Mathur rose to fame after portraying the character of a prominent Indian politician in the 2019 released film The Accidental Prime Minister. In Made in Heaven, Arjun Mathur was essaying the role of an entrepreneur. On the show, he was playing the role of a gay man. His role in Made in Heaven was appreciated widely by the audience.

