Greta Thunberg slams EU, says it is only 'pretending to be climate leader'

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg while addressing to MEPs in the European Parliament on March 4 reportedly said that the European parliament was only pretending to be a climate leader, international media reported. She added that EU proposal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 was “deeply insufficient” and that Europe should not make false claims to be a climate leader.

The 17-year-old activist reportedly told a committee hearing that the European Union must stop pretending to be a climate leader while it is still building and subsidising new fossil fuel infrastructure. Thunberg’s remarks came as European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new draft law that Belgium hailed as a “cornerstone of Europe’s Green deal to fight climate change.”

Threatened on Social media

Thunberg has been on the receiving end of criticism ever since she took the centre stage in 2018. And often the trolling has come from powerful people, mostly of the right, like US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. But not just that, she has been the subject of bitter trolling from a lot of anonymous people on various social media platforms.

Just recently, Greta spoke at a climate strike in Bristol in England, where tens and thousands of people turned up to hear her speak. However, when the local newspaper the Bristol Post covered the news, they noticed that not everyone in the British city was pleased to see her. The article covering Thunberg's work received a lot of negative comments. The newspaper then decided to name and shame several people who had made threatening or violent comments about the teen activist on Facebook.

Recently, a disturbing illustration surfaced online showing the 17-year-old activist engaged in a sexual act. The graphic appeared in Alberta, an energy company from Canada. The illustration shows a woman with 'Greta' written on her lower back with the logo of X-site Energy Services printed on the bottom of it. Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on February 29 to react on the graphic as she said that her critics are getting more and more desperate which shows the movement is winning.

