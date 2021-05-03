Madhoo Shah Shares Unseen Picture With Hema Malini And Dharmendra; Leave Netizens In Awe

Phool Aur Kaante actor Madhoo Shah took to Instagram on Sunday, May 02, 2021, to share a throwback picture that is truly unmissable. The actor went on to share a picture with her aunt Hema Malini and uncle Dharmendra. On seeing this picture, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhoo shared an unseen picture of her with Dharmendra and Hema which is too cute to miss. In the picture, the trio can be seen sitting on the couch and striking a pose for the camera. They can be seen all smiles for the camera. Madhoo is seen donning a dark green printed salwar suit, completing her look with gold accessories. Hema sported a cream and blue coloured salwar suit, while Dharmendra wore a white kurta, blue jeans along a blue waistcoat. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to tag her cousin and added heart emojis. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Madhoo shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the picture is, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “such a sweet picture. God bless you all”. Another user wrote, “beautiful people with beautiful smiles. Love it”. Some of the users also commented with many emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Madhoo Shah recently celebrated International Dance Day as she went on to share a throwback dance video. Along with the video, she also penned a note revealing details about the same. She can be seen in the video performing some kathak steps. Madhoo is seen attempting to master the steps with the assistance of her choreographer. The actor wore a sky blue saree with a grey blouse. She accessorised with earrings, bangles, and a braided hairdo with gajra, as well as well-groomed brows and dewy makeup. Along with the video, she wrote, “#internationaldanceday DANCE FOR JOY DANCE FOR HEALTH DANCE TO BE CONNECTED”. Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Madhoo Shah Instagram

