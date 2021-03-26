Madhoo's Birthday: Here Is A List Of 7 Popular Songs Of 'Roja' Actor

Actor Madhoo has won million hearts with her performance in the movie Roja. The actor is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. She is known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam language films. She has managed to leave her mark on the audience because of her graceful dance movies, real life-like acting and perfect expressions. She will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut starter Thalaivi. On the occasion of Madhoo's birthday, let us have a look at the seven popular songs of the actor. Check out the list.

Madhoo's songs that are popular

Yeh Haseen Vadiyan

The actor got her breakthrough with the movie Roja in the year 1992. She was featured alongside Arvind Swami and the story revolved around Roja who wants to desperately find her husband who is kidnapped by militants. The song Yeh Haseen Vadiyan turned out to be a hit and the music was given by none other than A R Rahman. The Tamil name of the song is Pudhu Vellai Mazhai.

Maine Pyar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai

In the movie Phool Aur Kaante that was released in 1991, Madhoo played the lead role along with Ajay Devgn. The movie also features Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. The song Maine Pyar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai was sung by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal and became popular within no time. It was inspired by the Pakistani Film song "Mujhe Dekh Ke Been Bajain".

Cheppaka Ne Chebuthunnadi

The song is a part of the musical romantic comedy movie Allari Priyudu. The Telugu movie was released in the year 1993 and was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. Along with Madhoo, the lead cast also features Rajasekhar and Ramya Krishna. While the film was Super Hit at the box office, the song Cheppaka Ne Chebuthunnadi gained popularity too.

Kal Raat Sapne Mein

The song is from the movie Udaan that was released in the year 1997. Along with Madhoo, the movie features Rekha, Saif Ali Khan, Prem Chopra, Danny Denzongpa and many more. The song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Aankh Ladh Gayi

The song Aankh Ladh Gayi was sung by Kumar Sanu and Poornima. The song shows Madhoo in a seductive avatar. It is from the movie Zulm-O-Sitam which also features Arjun Sarja, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. The movie was also dubbed in Tamil and was titled Arjuna.

Ottagathai Kattiko

The track is from the movie Gentleman that features Arkun and Subhashri in the lead role along with Madhoo. The song was composed by A R Rahman and sung by late S.P Balasubrahmanyam and S. Janaki. The song became popular and was also featured in the BBC Fashion runway show. It was remixed by French rap group La Caution.

Bichhua Bole

The song is from the movie Jallad which was directed by T.L.V. Prasad. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik. The film was hit at the Box Office and featured Mithun Chakraborty in a double role and went on to bag Filmfare Award and Screen Award for Best Actor.

Promo Image Source: Madhoo's Instagram