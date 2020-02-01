Madhu Chopra Calls Wendell Rodricks 'fake', Slams Him For Remark On Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Ralph and Russo plunging gown created quite a stir on social media for both right and wrong reasons. While many loved the bold and risque outfit, there was a section of the audience that criticized and body-shamed Chopra. Coming out in support of her daughter, Madhu Chopra spoke to a news agency and said that the criticism and trolling only makes Priyanka stronger.

Madhu Chopra slams Wendell Rodricks

She also hit out at Wendell Rodricks who criticized Chopra's Ralph and Russo gown and age-shamed the actress and wrote, “Wendel Rodricks afraid to admit he was body shaming Priyanka. Such a fake! He covers his legs cos he has varicose veins. Will ge cover his fave with hijab when he wrinkles up????” (sic)

Wendel Rodricks afraid to admit he was body shaming Priyanka. Such a fake! He covers his legs cos he has varicose veins. Will ge cover his fave with hijab when he wrinkles up???? — madhu chopra (@madhuchopra) January 31, 2020

This came after Rodricks posted a picture of Priyanka from the Grammy Awards with a post that read, "the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba." Now to explain his previous post, Wendell Rodricks said, "For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming."

While Priyanka hasn't broken her silence on the criticism, she, however, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note post Grammys event. She wrote: "I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it’s been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love".

