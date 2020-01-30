Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says 'shame' As Wendell Rodricks Defends Remark On Priyanka's Gown

Priyanka Chopra is known to make headlines with her outfits at international events and it was no different at the Grammys a few days ago. Unlike her Met Gala dress that was among the most popular moments for meme makers, the actor’s Ralph & Russo gown, this time, attracted criticism from one section. This included Wendell Rodricks, who stated that the dress was not ‘for her’ and mocked her plunging navel-revealing neckline as going from ‘Cuba to LA.’
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi did not take too kindly to the fashion designer’s remark as many came out in support of the ‘Desi Girl’ for her choice of dress. The actor wrote she was ‘upset’ with Wendell’s post, and termed Priyanka as ‘beautiful’ and ‘rockstar’. Sharing how she became a fan of PeeCee, Suchitra was so inspired that that she said she’d flaunt her ‘flabby baby stretch marks’ with confidence.
Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who's work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman Women have been so enslaven by men's opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world's most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I'm going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too . Bless you ❤️
Later, Wendell deleted one of his posts and posted a lengthy clarification over it. He stated that he had not ‘body shamed’ Priyanka, but had ‘dressed shamed’ her. He further said that the dress was ‘wrong’ for her and that there was an age to wear some clothes.
For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.
Suchitra was not pleased with his defence either and termed it as ‘funny’. She quipped over his ‘not body shaming’ comment and called it ‘age shaming’. The actor concluded by saying ‘shame shame.’
