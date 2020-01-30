Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says 'shame' As Wendell Rodricks Defends Remark On Priyanka's Gown

Priyanka Chopra is known to make headlines with her outfits at international events and it was no different at the Grammys a few days ago. Unlike her Met Gala dress that was among the most popular moments for meme makers, the actor’s Ralph & Russo gown, this time, attracted criticism from one section. This included Wendell Rodricks, who stated that the dress was not ‘for her’ and mocked her plunging navel-revealing neckline as going from ‘Cuba to LA.’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi did not take too kindly to the fashion designer’s remark as many came out in support of the ‘Desi Girl’ for her choice of dress. The actor wrote she was ‘upset’ with Wendell’s post, and termed Priyanka as ‘beautiful’ and ‘rockstar’. Sharing how she became a fan of PeeCee, Suchitra was so inspired that that she said she’d flaunt her ‘flabby baby stretch marks’ with confidence.

Later, Wendell deleted one of his posts and posted a lengthy clarification over it. He stated that he had not ‘body shamed’ Priyanka, but had ‘dressed shamed’ her. He further said that the dress was ‘wrong’ for her and that there was an age to wear some clothes.

Suchitra was not pleased with his defence either and termed it as ‘funny’. She quipped over his ‘not body shaming’ comment and called it ‘age shaming’. The actor concluded by saying ‘shame shame.’

