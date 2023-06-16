Madhu Mantena Changes Instagram Name After Getting Married To Ira Trivedi

Madhu Mantena recently got hitched to girlfriend Ira Trivedi. Days after the wedding, the film producer made a change to his Instagram profile. The meaningful gesture expresses his love for his wife.

3 things you need to know

Madhu Mantena's wife Ira Trivedi is a yoga instructor.

The producer was previously married to Masaba Gupta.

They got divorced in 2019.

Madhu Mantena changes his name

(A screenshot of Madhu Mantenna's profile | Image: Madhu Mantena/Instagram)

Recently, Madhu Mantena edited his Instagram name and added his wife Ira's surname 'Trivedi' to it. However, his username still remains the same. Ira, on the other hand, hasn't changed her name. Netizens were quick to notice this and lauded the film producer for his "meaningful" gesture. A fan wrote, "WOW, the times are really changing." Another one penned, "One meaningful gesture says a lot about a person. Love to you two."

Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's intimate wedding

(Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding photo | Image: Madhu Mantena/Instagram)

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot on June 11. They exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members. The star-studded affair was attended by Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Smriti Khanna, Hrithik Roshan, and Rakesh Roshan among others. After marrying his lady love, Madhu penned a sweet post.

He shared their photos from the wedding and expressed his joy after finding happiness in his life. He emphasised that he feels 'complete' with Ira. He further opened up about the impact she had on him and said that in the past few years, Ira has helped him get closer to God.

Meanwhile, the producer said that he had never felt so happy and peaceful in his entire life. He quipped that he was really punching above his weight when he asked Trivedi to marry her. He expressed his gratitude to his family, friends and well wishers who showered love upon them. Concluding the caption, he said that they are blessed to have all of them in their life.