Ira Trivedi, Madhu Mantena Share Photos From Maldives Honeymoon

Why you're reading this: Film producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with author Ira Trivedi in an intimate ceremony on June 11. The two tied the knot after 2 years of courtship. The newly married couple are currently on their honeymoon in the Maldives.

3 things you need to know

Madhu Mantena's marriage to Ira Trivedi is his second.

The film producer was previously married to designer Masaba Gupta.

Apart from her work as an author specialising in love and sexuality, Ira Trivedi is a yoga enthusiast.

Ira Trivedi honeymoons in the Maldives

Ira Trivedi took to her Instagram stories to share a few glimpses of her honeymoon trip with husband Madhu Mantena. The two are currently vacationing in the Maldives. Ira shared a video showing glistening sandy beaches and pale blue waters. She captioned the video saying, "If there was Heaven on Earth..." along with with the hashtag "#maldives".

(Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena are on their Maldivian vaction | Image: iratrivedi/Instagram)

Ira also shared a few candid shots of herself lounging on the beach. She was dressed in a block-toned, carmen-red swimsuit, paired with a printed sarong, knotted casually around her waist. She also donned a sun hat and dark glasses to complete the look.

Madhu Mantena compliments wife Ira Trivedi

Madhu Mantena took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of wife Ira. Ira could be seen standing by the waves under the hot sun. Mantena accompanied the picture with a loving caption about his wife.

(Madhu Mantena shares picture of wife Ira Trivedi | Image: mantenamadhu/Instagram)

Mantena made an endearing comparison between the natural beauty of Maldives and his wife Ira. He said that one was as beautiful as the other. The caption read, "Now I get to say my wife is as pretty as the Maldives."