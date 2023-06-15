Ira Trivedi, Madhu Mantena Share Photos From Maldives Honeymoon

Quick links:
Ira Trivedi on her Maldivian honeymoon Image: iratrivedi/Instagram
Why you're reading this: Film producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with author Ira Trivedi in an intimate ceremony on June 11. The two tied the knot after 2 years of courtship. The newly married couple are currently on their honeymoon in the Maldives.
3 things you need to know
Ira Trivedi took to her Instagram stories to share a few glimpses of her honeymoon trip with husband Madhu Mantena. The two are currently vacationing in the Maldives. Ira shared a video showing glistening sandy beaches and pale blue waters. She captioned the video saying, "If there was Heaven on Earth..." along with with the hashtag "#maldives".
(Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena are on their Maldivian vaction | Image: iratrivedi/Instagram)
Ira also shared a few candid shots of herself lounging on the beach. She was dressed in a block-toned, carmen-red swimsuit, paired with a printed sarong, knotted casually around her waist. She also donned a sun hat and dark glasses to complete the look.
Madhu Mantena took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of wife Ira. Ira could be seen standing by the waves under the hot sun. Mantena accompanied the picture with a loving caption about his wife.
(Madhu Mantena shares picture of wife Ira Trivedi | Image: mantenamadhu/Instagram)
Mantena made an endearing comparison between the natural beauty of Maldives and his wife Ira. He said that one was as beautiful as the other. The caption read, "Now I get to say my wife is as pretty as the Maldives."