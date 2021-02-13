Madhubala's Birthday: Take This Quiz On The Legend And Test Your Knowledge About Her

Quick links:
On the legendary Madhubala's birthday, let us revisit her legacy. Right from Madhubala's movies to her relationships, this Madhubala's quiz covers everything that will make you want to re-watch her movies and tell you things you might not have known about her. The answers to this set of Madhubala's trivia is towards the end.
Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Has Officially Dropped The Madhubala Biopic Project; Check Details
A) Neel Kamal
B) Mr. & Mrs. '55
C) Basant
D) Howrah Bridge
A) Dhake Ki Malmal
B) Naata
C) Mr. & Mrs. '55
D) Bahut Din Huwe
A) Audrey Hepburn
B) Marilyn Monroe
C Jayne Mansfield
D) Natalie Wood
A) Sangdil
B) Bahut Din Huwe
C) Amar
D) Naata
A) Hanste Aansoo
B) Tarana
C) Mahal
D) Sangdil
A) Mr. & Mrs. '55
B) Naata
C) Mehlon Ke Khwab
D) Mughal-e-Azam
A) Sangdil
B) Tarana
C) Amar
D) Mahal
A) Naata
B) Sangdil
C) Mughal-e-Azam
D) Half-ticket
A) 18
B) 22
C) 12
D) 16
A) Pashto
B) English
C) Urdu
D) Hindi
A) Latif
B) Kamal Amrohi
C) Dilip Kumar
D) Kishore Kumar
A) Basant
B) Mumtaz Mahal
C) Dhanna Bhaga
D) Phoolwari
A) 70
B) 60
C) 74
D) 64
A) Jwala
B) Mughal-e-Azam
C) Sharabi
D) Half Ticket
Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-b, 5-a, 6-b, 7-b, 8-c, 9-c, 10-b, 11-a, 12-a, 13-a, 14-c, 15-d
(Disclaimer: the above pieces of trivia in connection to Madhubala have been sourced from various publications and entertainment websites)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.