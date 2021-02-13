Madhubala's Birthday: Take This Quiz On The Legend And Test Your Knowledge About Her

On the legendary Madhubala's birthday, let us revisit her legacy. Right from Madhubala's movies to her relationships, this Madhubala's quiz covers everything that will make you want to re-watch her movies and tell you things you might not have known about her. The answers to this set of Madhubala's trivia is towards the end.

1) For which of these movies did Madhubala record a song?

A) Neel Kamal

B) Mr. & Mrs. '55

C) Basant

D) Howrah Bridge

2) On the sets of which movie did Madhubala meet her husband, Singer-Actor Kishore Kumar?

A) Dhake Ki Malmal

B) Naata

C) Mr. & Mrs. '55

D) Bahut Din Huwe

3) Which Hollywood actress is Madhubala often compared with?

A) Audrey Hepburn

B) Marilyn Monroe

C Jayne Mansfield

D) Natalie Wood

4) While shooting for which movie Madhubala's illness was discovered?

A) Sangdil

B) Bahut Din Huwe

C) Amar

D) Naata

5) This Madhubala film also happened to be the first Indian film to get an A certificate:

A) Hanste Aansoo

B) Tarana

C) Mahal

D) Sangdil

6) Which of these films marked Madhubala's debut as a producer??

A) Mr. & Mrs. '55

B) Naata

C) Mehlon Ke Khwab

D) Mughal-e-Azam

7) On the sets of which movie did she meet Dilip Kumar, with whom she rumouredly was in a relationship?

A) Sangdil

B) Tarana

C) Amar

D) Mahal

8) Madhubala's only ever Filmfare nomination was for which movie?

A) Naata

B) Sangdil

C) Mughal-e-Azam

D) Half-ticket

9) By what age did Madhubala learn driving?

A) 18

B) 22

C) 12

D) 16

10) Which of these languages was Madhubala not fluent in?

A) Pashto

B) English

C) Urdu

D) Hindi

11) Who among the following was Madhubala's first love interest according to writer Mohan Deep?

A) Latif

B) Kamal Amrohi

C) Dilip Kumar

D) Kishore Kumar

12) Which movie marked the debut of Madhubala as a child artist?

A) Basant

B) Mumtaz Mahal

C) Dhanna Bhaga

D) Phoolwari

14) How many films does Madhubala have to her credit?

A) 70

B) 60

C) 74

D) 64

15) Which of these was Madhubala's last film?

A) Jwala

B) Mughal-e-Azam

C) Sharabi

D) Half Ticket

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-b, 5-a, 6-b, 7-b, 8-c, 9-c, 10-b, 11-a, 12-a, 13-a, 14-c, 15-d

(Disclaimer: the above pieces of trivia in connection to Madhubala have been sourced from various publications and entertainment websites)

