Imtiaz Ali Has Officially Dropped The Madhubala Biopic Project; Check Details

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most critically acclaimed filmmakers of the Indian film industry. Many of his films have been massive hits at the box-office. Recently, reports came out that suggested the actor was all set to make a Madhubala biopic. But according to the latest reports regarding the same, it has been revealed that he has dropped the Madhubala biopic for some reason. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Wife Tahira Kashyap's Reaction On Him Kissing A Man; Read

Why Imtiaz Ali dropped his Madhubala biopic project

According to the reports, The Madhubala biopic was supposed to be officially announced on Valentine’s Day 2020. Fans of the director were highly excited about this news, but Imtiaz Ali has dropped the project to the dismay of the fans. Reports state that Madhur Bhushan has revealed the reason behind this, and has stated that Ali and Reliance Entertainment had asked Madhubala’s family for a NOC but they did not permit this as they are not comfortable with a Madhubala biopic.

READ | Times When Justin Bieber Sported Funny & Chucklesome Looks That Fans Absolutely Loved

Bhushan also stated that Kaneez’s kids did not allow her to talk to Bhushan. She requested them to read the agreement but they sent notices to her and the makers. Thus, Ali terminated the contract citing the misunderstanding. He was going to announce the biopic on Madhubala’s birthday, which will coincide with the release of Imtiaz Ali’s latest film, Love Aaj Kal.

READ | Kartik Aaryan On Love Aaj Kal's Release: "It's Going To Be The Biggest Test Of My Career"

Bhushan also stated that she, along with her guruji Arvind Malviya, who was also backing the project, wanted to open a school, which will provide free education to poor girls. Fans are disheartened by this news but are patiently waiting for the time to arrive when there will be a biopic on Madhubala, one of India's most revered actors of all time.

READ | James Corden, Rebel Wilson Ruffle Feathers With Their 'Cats' Gag At Oscars 2020, Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.