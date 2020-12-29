Madhur Bhandarkar Walks To Siddhivinayak Temple; Netizens Ask, 'Where Is Your Mask?'

The Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the most visited shrines in Mumbai, was closed for devotees in view of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra. The Government in November said that all religious places and temples will reopen from November 16 and devotees need to follow COVID-19 protocol.

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, dedicated to Lord Ganesh, attracts hundreds of devotees every day and is especially crowded on Tuesdays. Director Madhur Bhandarkar on Tuesday walked till Siddhivinayak Temple early morning and shared the video on his social media handle but netizens asked, 'Where is your mask Sir?' and reminded him that the pandemic is not over.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in November had said, “We will open the temples and places of worship soon. Let Diwali be over. But even when we open the temples, you can leave your chappals [slippers] outside but not your mask.”

Netizens React

Where's your mask sir? Pls be responsible 🙏 — Rishit Hemani (@rrhemani) December 29, 2020

Nice walk but please use mask in next walk — Mukesh #StayInHome (@m4mukesh2007) December 29, 2020

Sir, one thing is missing and that is #MASK 🙏🙏 — Sanatani ( vikash) (@vikashbhumca11) December 29, 2020

sir you need to wear the mask also covid is not yet over — vishal malhotra (@vishalm41670408) December 29, 2020

Madhur Bhandarkar prays from outside at Siddhivinayak Temple amid Coronavirus pandemic

Maharashtra reports 2,498 COVID-19 cases, 4,501 recoveries; 50 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,22,048 on Monday with the addition of 2,498 new cases, while 50 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 49,305, the state health department said.

A health department official said 4,501 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 18,14,449.

There are now 57,159 active cases in the state, he said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 19,22,048, new cases 2,498, deaths 49,305, recoveries 18,14,449, active cases 57,159, people tested so far 1,25,43,772.

Madhur Bhandarkar's joy knows no bounds as he visits Siddhivinayak Temple after 8 months

