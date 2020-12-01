Madhur Bhandarkar's Joy Knows No Bounds As He Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After 8 Months

In a good news for devotees, places of worship are being slowly being partially opened up amid the COVID-19 lockdown. After people having no option but to be content by performing ‘darshan’ online itself and watching live streaming of the rituals, they can finally visit the places of worship with COVID-19 safety norms in place. Madhur Bhandarkar’s joys knew no bounds when he could finally visit the Siddivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Madhur Bhandarkar visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Madhur Bhandarkar shared on Twitter on Tuesday his delight of finally being able to pray at the temple after eight months. The Page 3 director shared a photo posing at the temple, with mask over his casual attire, and wrote 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.'

Did Siddhivinayak temple Darshan all most after 8 months. 💐 🙏 गणपति बप्पा मोरिया. 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AQK6nZLUpH — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 1, 2020

Madhur Bhandarkar is known to be an ardent Lord Ganesh devotee and previously shared pictures and videos of the darshan when the Siddhivinayak Temple was not opened for the devotees.

Today Siddhivinayak temple Darshan. 💐 🙏 गणपति बप्पा मोरिया. 🙏 Photos Siddhivinayak trust.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VhrxzH3k7c — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 18, 2020

Today Siddhivinayak temple Darshan. 💐 🙏 गणपति बप्पा मोरिया. 🙏 Video Siddhivinayak trust.🙏 pic.twitter.com/d9QOFkNV0n — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 8, 2020

He had also welcomed Lord Ganesha at his home during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The Maharashtra Government had allowed the reopening of religious places, as a part of the Unlock 6 guidelines from November 16. Wearing a mask was one of the mandatroy guidelines as a part of the safety protocol.

Madhur Bhandarkar on professional front

The last Bollywood film of Madhur Bhandarkar, who is the winner of multiple National Awards, had been Indu Sarkar that released in 2017. He had produced a Bengali film Avijatrik last year. Reports of his hit Fashion being taken for a sequel had surfaced in May, but there has been no update over it yet.

