Madhuri Dixit & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Devdas’ With Nostalgic Post

Devdas is considered to be one of the classics of Indian cinema. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is noted for its unique sets, décor, lavish costumes, etc. Devdas, which is still considered to be one of the iconic romantic films in Bollywood, completed 20 years on 13 July 2022. On this day, the two female leads of the film Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, who gained a lot of praise for their performance in the film, expressed their delight in the film turning 20 years.

Madhuri Dixit reveals 5 instances when Chandramukhi stole the show

Madhuri Dixit recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip depicting some of her iconic scenes from the movie while referring to them as the 5 instances when her character Chandramukhi stole the show. The video showcased her stunning acting talent portrayed in the film. Watch the video ahead.

On the other hand, even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the pivotal role of Paro in the film, took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself from the film. She can be seen in her Paro avatar while dressed as a Bengali lady. Take a look at what she posted-

Devdas was a notable romantic film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film followed the story of a rich man who is prohibited from marrying the woman he loves. When his family forces him to marry another woman, he starts consuming alcohol in order to stay away from the pain. Devdas was considered to be one of the most expensive Bollywood movies to be made during the time it was released. The film turned out to be a commercial success in India as well as abroad and also became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The film is based on a novel of the same name written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. It was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 and even received many accolades for the theme of the film as well as the actors' dance and performances in the film.

Image: A Still from 'Devdas'