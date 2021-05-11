Madhuri Dixit And Her Husband Dr Shriram Nene Answer Important COVID-19 Related FAQs

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's husband Shriram Nene is a doctor by profession. The couple also runs a YouTube channel and has featured in several YouTube videos together. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Madhuri Dixit's husband took the time out to answer some questions asked by some of Madhuri's fans and Instagram followers. Read to know more.

Madhuri & her husband answer COVID related questions

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a glimpse of her YouTube video on Instagram, in which she answered a few questions with her husband Shriram Nene. In the video, Madhuri was seen interviewing her husband and asking him Covid-19 related questions about the new variant of the virus and also if someone with serious health conditions can take the vaccine. In the video that Madhuri shared, she revealed that a lot of information as well as fake information has been surfing on the internet and people turn up to her and ask her if what they read on WhatsApp was true.

She thus decided to make a YouTube video with her husband, asking him questions and clearing doubts regarding the new mutant. Shriram Nene informed people that the new mutant which has been spreading fast is different from the virus which was found last year. When asked if people with diabetes and heart-related problems can take the vaccine, he replied 'absolutely'. Madhuri Dixit's husband informed that earlier when the number of cases dipped, people gained confidence and started acting recklessly and that is when the double mutant was found, which then led to the rise in cases.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's followers on social media thanked the couple for providing them with the necessary information. One of her followers wrote, 'Thank you for that', while one of her fan pages thanked her for the advice she provided. An Instagram user also left a comment, "Thank you so much for the information! We need more informative videos like this! I hope you are all doing well and staying safe✨ @drneneofficial Nene @madhuridixitnene"(sic).

