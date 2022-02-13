Actor Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene’s birthday celebrations was a gala affair. The actor who celebrated her husband’s 56th birthday on February 12, seems to have a great time with friends and family. A video of the couple grooving to a peppy Bollywood track from the celebrations has been going viral on social media.

The video of the two dancing is being shared on the internet. The couple is seen dancing to Badrinath Ki Dulhania's song Tamma Tamma Again. Sharing the viral video on Instagram, one fan wrote, “A very compatible couple. It's lovely to see them both dancing. It was so nice to see Sir and Ma'am having fun, and we had a lot of fun too."

Madhuri Dixit & Shriram Nene groove to peppy Bollywood track

Ace filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also shared the clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ram. Giving Madhuri Dixit serious competition. #CoupleGoals.” Earlier, Madhuri Dixit had wished her husband with a video on Instagram. She had penned down a cute note in the caption for her husband, that read, "My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart & the best father in the world, Happy Birthday #Birthday #Husband". Madhuri and Nene tied the knot in October 1999 and welcomed two sons into the world together, Arin and Ryan.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in the period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she also was a part of the judging panel of the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3. Currently, she sent the social media abuzz for her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix series titled The Fame Game. She will be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and more. The official synopsis of the show The Fame Game read, "When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truth." The show is being directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, it will debut on the OTT giant Netflix on February 25, 2022.

