Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma Wish 'love And Light' For Aishwarya Rai On Her Birthday

One of Bollywood’s fan-favourites, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her birthday on November 1. Several fans, followers and celebrities headed to social media to extend their wishes to the actor as she grew an year older. Madhuri Dixit and Anushka Sharma were some of the few celebrities to wish the Jodhaa Akbar actor.

Madhuri Dixit Nene headed to Instagram and posted a picture of Aishwarya with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in her story. In the picture, Aaradhya can be seen embracing her mom, as Madhuri wished her a happy birthday. Calling her ‘gorgeous’, she wished her a happy and healthy life.

Anushka Sharma also posted an image of the actor, in which she can be seen gazing into the camera. Sharma used a creative edit to wish Aishwarya Rai on her birthday. She wished 'love and light' for Aishwarya on her birthday. Apart from these celebrities, fans across the world also poured in wishes on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday.

A fan wished the actor on behalf of Akshay Kumar fans and called her 'one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood'. A Twitter user also called her 'fascinating and ravishing' as they wished her a happy birthday and called her the 'pride of Indian cinema'. A fan also called her their 'favourite Miss World' as they wished her on her special day. A fan also created a montage of her roles from several films and called her an 'evergreen' actor.

Happy Birthday To The One Of Most Beautiful Actress Of Bollywood . #HappyBirthdayAishwaryaRai 🎂



Best Wishes From @akshaykumar Sir Fans ❤️#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/ThGwRcj1kI — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) November 1, 2021

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#HappyBirthdayAishwaryaRai

Happy Birthday to the ever fascinating and ravishing actress of india cinema , pride of Indian cinema ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bDiQ7xZcXe — chain saw ! (@Mechani44629462) November 1, 2021

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a versatile actor and is loved by many across the country and globally as well. Her role in Devdas won over fans, as she stepped into the role of Paro, who had to let go of her love for the sake of her family. She was also seen in Mohabbatein, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from Hindi films, she has also worked in the Hollywood film industry. She took on a role in the iconic The Pink Panther 2, alongside Steve Martin and Emily Mortimer. Bride and Prejudice also saw her take on the role of Lalita Bakshi, with her co-star, Martin Henderson.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene, @aishwaryaraibachchan, @anushkasharma