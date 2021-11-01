Last Updated:

Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma Wish 'love And Light' For Aishwarya Rai On Her Birthday

Bollywood’s fan-favourite, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her birthday on November 1 and fans, followers and celebrities headed to social media to wish her.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Madhuri Dixit

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene, @aishwaryaraibachchan, @anushkasharma


One of Bollywood’s fan-favourites, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her birthday on November 1. Several fans, followers and celebrities headed to social media to extend their wishes to the actor as she grew an year older. Madhuri Dixit and Anushka Sharma were some of the few celebrities to wish the Jodhaa Akbar actor. 

Madhuri Dixit Nene headed to Instagram and posted a picture of Aishwarya with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in her story. In the picture, Aaradhya can be seen embracing her mom, as Madhuri wished her a happy birthday. Calling her ‘gorgeous’, she wished her a happy and healthy life.

Anushka Sharma also posted an image of the actor, in which she can be seen gazing into the camera. Sharma used a creative edit to wish Aishwarya Rai on her birthday. She wished 'love and light' for Aishwarya on her birthday. Apart from these celebrities, fans across the world also poured in wishes on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday.

READ | When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan effortlessly recreated scenes in 'Raavan' & 'Raavanan'; watch

A fan wished the actor on behalf of Akshay Kumar fans and called her 'one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood'. A Twitter user also called her 'fascinating and ravishing' as they wished her a happy birthday and called her the 'pride of Indian cinema'. A fan also called her their 'favourite Miss World' as they wished her on her special day. A fan also created a montage of her roles from several films and called her an 'evergreen' actor.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marks return to movies with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a versatile actor and is loved by many across the country and globally as well. Her role in Devdas won over fans, as she stepped into the role of Paro, who had to let go of her love for the sake of her family. She was also seen in Mohabbatein, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from Hindi films, she has also worked in the Hollywood film industry. She took on a role in the iconic The Pink Panther 2, alongside Steve Martin and Emily Mortimer. Bride and Prejudice also saw her take on the role of Lalita Bakshi, with her co-star, Martin Henderson.

READ | Varalaxmi meets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at 'Ponniyin Selvan' sets, 'overwhelmed' with love

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene, @aishwaryaraibachchan, @anushkasharma

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicks scenic picture of husband Abhishek Bachchan
READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 48: From 'Devdas' to 'Sarbjit', take a look at her best works

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com