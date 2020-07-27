Madhuri Dixit Shares Glimpse Of Her 'backstage Shenanigans' In A Fun Boomerang

Madhuri Dixit recently shared a boomerang video of her. The actor is seen doing a dance step at the backstage of an event. She is seen wearing a beautiful black sequinned outfit. Not to miss the fire sticker in Madhuri Dixit's video that made it more interesting.

Madhuri Dixit, while sharing what she is missing the most, wrote, “Missing all the fun backstage shenanigans 🔥👯”. Fans in huge number praised her picture by dropping heart and fire emojis. Some of the users even went on to call her a timeless beauty. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram post.

Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture

Seems like Madhuri Dixit has been missing her 'normal' life a lot. In the recent past, Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture on social media where she can be seen enjoying her time surfing in the ocean. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Madhuri can be seen happily posing while surfing in the ocean. She penned a small note about experiences in life that help in shaping one’s personality. Madhuri urged her fans to create new experiences amid lockdown like cooking, solving puzzles, learning a new skill that will always be cherished ahead. She also asked fans to choose experience over anything in the world, once everything opens and the world starts functioning normally.

Madhuri Dixit's tribute to Saroj Khan

Sometime back, Madhuri Dixit paid tribute to her "guru" and veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. As the iconic film Devdas clocked 18 years of its release, Madhuri shared an old dance video. Madhuri shared the tribute on social media where she can be seen grooving to the famous track Maar Dala from the film with the legendary choreographer. In the video which seems to be from a reality show, Madhuri can be seen dancing with Saroj Khan and a contestant on the show.

While captioning the post, the Hum Aapke Hai Koun actor penned a lengthy note on Instagram and wrote that on the special occasion, she dedicates the milestone to the force Saroj Khan behind one of her finest dance performances in the film. Recalling her experience of working with Saroj Khan, she wrote that shooting any song with Saroj Ji was as great as ever. Take a look.

