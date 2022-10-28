Madhuri Dixit Dances With Janhvi Kapoor On Reality Show; Remembers Late Actor Sridevi

Madhuri Dixit fondly remembered Sridevi as she grooved with Janhvi Kapoor on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Madhuri, who's one of the judges on JDJ 10, recalled sharing the stage with Sridevi for the first time on the same platform as she spoke to Janhvi during her visit. Madhuri and Janhvi were later seen dancing to the famous Devdas song, Kahe Ched Ched Mohe, which was originally picturised on Dixit.

In a clip shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors TV, Janhvi and Madhuri could be seen greeting each other following which the Aaja Nachle actor told Janhvi, "Isi manch par maine aapke mummy ke saath dance kiya tha. Aur woh pehli baar hum dono ne ek saath mil kar dance kiya tha (On this very stage I danced with your mother. It was also the first time that we danced together)." This was followed by their performance on the Devdas track. Take a look.

For the unversed, Sridevi graced the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2012 to promote English Vinglish. She and Madhuri danced to various songs like Mere Hathon Mein Nau-Nau, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Navrai Majhi. The legendary actor died in February 2018 in Dubai, with the reason behind her death reported as 'accidental drowning'.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of Mili, which comes as the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. It also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline, wherein she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao once again after Roohi. Lastly, she'll be seen with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal.

