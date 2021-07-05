Madhuri Dixit Flaunts Her Weekend Vibes In Front Of The Mirror; Fans Pour In 'hearts'

Madhuri Dixit, one of the prolific actors and dancers of the Bollywood industry recently dropped in a glimpse of her weekend vibes on social media for all her fans. She also added a note to her photo stating how 'Sundays were the best' and received tons of love from her fans.

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s weekend vibes

Taking to Instagram, the Kalank actor Madhuri Dixit shared a black and white photo of herself in which she can be seen standing in front of an oval-shaped mirror glowing in the dark. She can be seen wearing a saree with a bouquet of flowers in her hand.

In the caption, she stated how Sundays were the best to pause and reflect. She further added how she hoped that everyone was safe and was enjoying family time together. In the end, she added a hashtag, ‘weekend vibe’.

Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram post received several reactions from the fans who stated how much they loved her latest look. Some fans also dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how amazed they were to see her photo while others added tons of heart-shaped symbols to express their love for the Kalank actor. Rest all others complimented her by commenting ‘awesome’, ‘beautiful’. ‘Dhak dhak’ in the comment section. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram photo.

Madhuri Dixit’s latest

Madhuri Dixit Nene has currently been judging the contestants on the popular dance reality show, Dance Deewane alongside Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. She frequently shares glimpses of the sets of the show and gives a sneak peek at how they enjoy behind the stage. She recently posted this video clip captured on the sets of Dance Deewane in which she was seen with two of the guest artists, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty who appeared on one of the latest episodes of the show. In the video, she was also seen performing the iconic dance steps of both Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. The video also gave a sneak peek at how they all jumped to the stage and began performing with a mic, guitar in their hands. In the upcoming episodes of Dance Deewane, actors such as Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Mrunal Thakur and Farhan Akhtar will be making an appearance on the show.

IMAGE: MADHURI DIXIT NENE'S FACEBOOK

