Madhuri Dixit Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Hair Care Routine, Shares Recipe Of Hair Mask Oil

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently gave a sneak peek into her hair care routine and shared some tips and tricks that she uses to keep her hair greasy. On March 16, the actor took to her YouTube handle and shared a six-minute long video, titled 'Madhuri Dixit’s Hair Care Routine'. Sharing a glimpse of her beauty tips' YouTube video on Instagram, Madhuri Dixit Nene said, "Let's talk about hair care? Check out my routine & also some tips and tricks".

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hair Care Routine

Talking about the same, Madhuri Dixit said that to have a good hair care routine, one needs to lead a healthy lifestyle. She said that following a healthy diet with no junk food and consuming an immense amount of water, will contribute a lot to healthy and strong hair. Madhuri Dixit also shared that one can also use vitamins like Biotin, Omega 3 or fish oil capsules to maintain good care of their hare. However, she also suggested that one must consult a professional before any chemical usage.

Further, Madhuri Dixit Nene gave some tips and tricks that one can follow in their everyday life. She said regular haircuts help in clearing split ends and allows new hair growth. She further shared that heat damages our hair and one should not excessively use hair dryers or similar machines. Madhuri Dixit Nene tipped that one can use microfiber hair wrap for keeping wet hair together and then dry them naturally. She also said that one should not roughly rub their hair with the towel, it leads to hair fall.

Next in Madhuri Dixit Nene's hair care video, the actor gave tips for washing hair. She said one should wash their hair with lukewarm water instead of too hot water. She further shared that while shampooing hair, one should apply the shampoo to the scalp and apply conditioner to the outer side of your hair. She also suggested her viewers to avoid touching the hair consistently as that causes tension between the hair, which leads to hair fall and makes the scalp oily.

Talking about her haircare routine, Madhuri Dixit shared that she uses oil and a hair mask to keep her hair healthy. As Madhuri Dixit Nene's beauty tips video progresses, the actor can be seen preparing hair oil and hair mask at her home. She shared the recipe with the viewers and taught them how to use it.