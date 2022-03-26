Bollywood Diva Madhuri Dixit has managed to rule the industry for many years. The evergreen actor still continues to impress her fans with her acting prowess and has earned a space in the hearts of many individuals.

Madhuri Dixit recently made her OTT debut with The Fame Game and garnered heaps of praises for her performance in the series. The Aaja Nachle actor is not just a brilliant actor but, also knows how to leave hearts to flutter with her dancing skills and mesmerising looks. Recently, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with yet another dance video where, she was seen grooving with Sidharth Malhotra on her hit number Pehla Pehla Pyaar hai.

Madhuri Dixit shakes leg with Sidharth Malhotra on Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai

On Friday, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel in which she is seen perfectly matching steps with the Student of the Year actor Sidharth Malhotra on the soulful track Pehla Pehla Pyaar hai from her 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In the clip the Dhak Dhak girl was seen donned in a dark blue coloured shiny lehenga, Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand looked dapper in black coloured formals.

Sharing the video, the Beta actor captioned the post as "Groove mode on with Sidharth! It was absolute fun! Thanks for being a great partner in this one 😄#Reel #ReelKaroFeelKaro #90sSongs #Bollywood #RomanticSong". Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens showered love on the video. One of the users wrote "Slaying totally 😍🔥🔥" another wrote "🥺❤️such a mesmerizing performance❤️" "🥺You both made our day❤🥺"' wrote the other. Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons. Earlier, Madhuri shared a reel where she is seen dancing her heart out with her The Fame Game co-actors.

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Haal Kaisa hai song with Sanjay Kapoor & Manav Kaul

On Sunday, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with her fans. In the video, The Fame Game trio including Sanjay Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Manav Kaul was seen lip-syncing to the classic song Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka. Riteish Deshmukh also made a special appearance in the clip. Here take a look at the video-

Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene