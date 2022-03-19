Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff Recreate 90s' Hit Song 'Sun Beliye'; 'Totally Lit Up The Set'

Actor Madhuri Dixit is currently riding high on the success of her OTT debut series The Fame Game. In the series, the actor played the role of Anamika, a film star with a perfect family and career, who mysteriously disappears stirring up the entire entertainment industry. Apart from Dixit's intriguing role and a supporting cast with the likes of Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay and more, the series also had a surprise for the viewers.

As Madhuri Dixit plays the role of an actor, her character was seen dancing with actor Jackie Shroff in the series on the upbeat track Dupatta Mera. Recreating the same, the duo once again united to relive their 90s Bollywood days as they danced to their famous song Sun Beliye. Watch the video below.

Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff dance to 'Sun Beliye'

Taking to her Instagram on March 19, the 54-year-old actor shared a video where she is seen recreating the popular preppy song Sun Beliye from the 1991 film 100 days also starring Jackie Shroff. Shroff and Dixit managed to keep up with each other as they enthusiastically grooved to the song. In the caption, The Fame Game actor expressed her excitement of sharing the stage once again with her co-star from the 90s.

Madhuri Dixit wrote, ''Had a great time creating a reel with this peppy number from 100days with @apnabhidu 💃🏼

Totally lit up the set ✨#Bollywood #BollywoodSongs #HindiSongs #ReelKaroFeelKaro.'' The comment section below the post reflected fans' happiness and excitement to see the popular on-screen couple recreating the 90s vibe.

As mentioned earlier, the duo earlier made headlines after reuniting in Dixit's The Fame Game for a segment where the actor's character shoots for a music video with Jackie Shroff. Sharing the same on his Instagram, the 65-year-old actor expressed his excitement to dance with Dixit once again as he wrote, ''Adding one more iconic Madhuri Dixit track to our playlist. It's been a privilege to share the dance floor with you.''

Moreover, Shroff is not the only actor Dixit matched steps with as young actor Ishaan Khatter also got the opportunity to dance with the seasoned actor. Sharing the video of the same to her Instagram, Madhuri Dixit wrote, ''Always up for a groove on Ghaghra! Thank you, Ishaan! It was too much fun dancing with you.''

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene