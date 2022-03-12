Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff Reunite For 'The Fame Game' Dance Video, Fans Hail 90's Vibes

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak diva, Madhuri Dixit knows how to leave hearts to flutter with her acting skills and mesmerising looks. The actor who recently featured n Netflix' The Fame Game has been receiving a terrific response for her role. The show that started premiering on February 25, is trending at no. 1 on the giant streaming platform. Now, post the success, a video of Madhuri along with Jackie Shroff from the show has been surfacing on the film.

Though Jackie was not a part of the star cast, however, he was roped in by the makers for a special song along with the versatile actor. The song brought back the 90's vives after seeing the two great stars reuniting for the special song. Jackie Shroff took to Instagram and shared the video of the song while expressing his delight.

Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit reunite for a song

The video showed Jackie and Madhuri turning back the clocks as they dance to the song. The song Dupatta Mera was shown briefly in the series as a song from a film Anamika was shooting. After the series was aired, the producers released a full video of Madhuri's performance on the song. Apart from Jackie, the multi-starrer song also stars Johnny Lever and Ritesh Deshmukh trying to match the steps with the ravishing star.

While captioning the post, the actor wrote, " Adding one more iconic Madhuri Dixit track to our playlist. It's been a privilege to share the dance floor with you," alongside the video. Soon after the video, fans expressed their happiness of seeing the iconic jodi back on the screen after a long time. "Best actor and best actress, this is when Bollywood was good." Another user wrote, " Jackie dada ur jodi always rocks... Sun beliyaaaaaaa.. Shukriya meherban," while a third user commented, "Elegance personified Madhuri ji with sir who is synonymous with style @apnabhidu ,dhamakedaar combination." Apart from the fans, Jackie's son Tiger also wrote, " crazy dad."

The official synopsis of the story reads, "Even though, superficially, her life seemed perfect, the reality was far from it. The series has multiple revelations lined up one after the other, from Anamika's childhood to her son's identity."The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Muley, among others. It is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and has been created by filmmaker Sri Rao.

Image: Instagram/apnabhidu