Madhuri Dixit's 'The Fame Game' Trends At No.1 Among Indian Content On Netflix; Read

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit is currently riding high on the success of her debut Netflix series, The Fame Game. The actor had not been seen on screens for almost three years, except as a judge on a reality show, seems to have thrilled the audience with her comeback.

The story of the web series revolves around the life of an actor, Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri Dixit. Released on February 25, 2022, it is among the top 10 web series on Netflix. The iconic actor is garnering a lot of appreciation for her praiseworthy performance in the series. Reportedly, The Fame Game is trending at no. 1 Indian content on Netflix leaving behind Tovino Thomas-starrer Minnal Murali, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Haseen Dillruba and many others. The Fame Game has surpassed these series in first-week viewership.

The Fame Game emerges as the most viewed content in India

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game is currently at No. 6 on Global Top 10 on Netflix. After its first week of release, the series has bowled over the audiences and managed to get 11.6 million views. Reportedly, as per the reports of the first-week viewership, it has managed to surpass Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Looop Lapeta (2.4 million views), Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein (11.2 million views), Raveena Tandon's cop drama Aranyak (10.3 million views) and many others.

Here check out the full list of top Indian content on Netflix and their views-

The Fame Game - 11.6 million views

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein - 11.2 million views

Aranyak - 10.3 million views

Mimi - 9.2 million views

Haseen Dilruba - 7.3 million views

Minnal Murali - 5.9 million views

Dhamaka - 4.2 million views

Looop Lapeta - 2.4 million views

More about The Fame Game

The synopsis of the story reads, "Even though, superficially, her life seemed perfect, the reality was far from it. The series has multiple revelations lined up one after the other, from Anamika's childhood to her son's identity."The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Muley, among others. It is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and has been created by filmmaker Sri Rao.

